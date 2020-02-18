[gigi,-kendall,-&-bella-incorporate-star-energy-to-burberry’s-lfw-display!]

It doesn’t get substantially better than a trend demonstrate with Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid on the runway!

The three supermodels all walked the runway in the course of Burberry‘s exhibit at London Style 7 days on Monday (February 17) in London, England.

Also in the show ended up Irina Shayk and Joan Smalls.

Kendall quickly posted a video from the exhibit on her Instagram and Bella commented, “wow ur rapid.” He boyfriend Ben Simmons even commented on the publish, “🔥Killa.”

“BURBERRY 🤎 I appreciate you @riccardotisci17 and the whole team at @burberry …such a specific team of people today … all my like to you, forever,” Bella wrote on Instagram.

Irina wrote on her website page, “Congratulations my adore @riccardotisci17 on another legendary show🖤.”

10+ images within from the Burberry trend show…