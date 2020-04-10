Gilead announces a successful trial for his coronavirus drug

Gilead Sciences Biotechnology Owner (gild) – Receive the report Friday announced a successful trial of its antiviral drug to treat coronavirus – remdesivir

The results came from a cohort analysis of 53 hospitalized patients suffering from severe coronavirus symptoms who were treated with remdesivir on an individual basis of compassionate use. The drug has not been approved for general use by the Food and Drug Administration.

“Most patients in this international cohort demonstrated clinical improvement and no new safety signals were identified with remdesivir treatment,” said Gilead in a statement.

“Data on compassionate use have limitations and multiple Phase 3 studies are ongoing to determine the safety and efficacy of remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19. The detailed results of this analysis were published today in The New England Journal of Medicine. “

The company warned that the drug has not yet been “proven to be safe or effective for the treatment of Covid-19”.

But Gilead officials are not alone in expressing some optimism.

“We cannot draw definitive conclusions from these data, but the observations of this group of hospitalized patients who received remdesivir are promising,” Jonathan Grein, director of hospital epidemiology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and lead author of the NEJM article, stated in the company’s statement.

“We look forward to the results of controlled clinical trials to potentially validate these results.”

Gilead is among the nearly two dozen companies seeking coronavirus drugs or vaccines, according to MarketWatch’s count.

Gilead shares closed at $ 73.51 on Thursday, down 1.97%. The stock has increased by 12% in the past three months.

.