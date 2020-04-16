Gilead sees promising results in studying Remdesivir treatment for COVID-19 patients: report

Gilead (gild) – Get Report achieved promising results in a Chicago study on the remdesivir of its antiviral drug used to treat COVID-19 patients, according to a report released Thursday.

The study involved 125 patients, of whom 113 had severe cases, STAT reported. Only two of the patients died, while most of the others were discharged within a week, according to the report, which cited recording a video discussion among researchers from the University of Chicago.

Similar trials are underway in many other locations.

The report cited a 57-year-old factory worker who was hospitalized on April 3 for shortness of breath and 104 degrees fever, who agreed to participate in the study. He said his fever declined almost immediately after the first remdesivir treatment and that he recovered enough to leave the hospital by April 7.

Remdesivir is one of several treatments in various stages of development being tested for use with COVID-19. Researchers around the world are also pursuing improved and faster diagnostic vaccine and disease tests.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 2 million people worldwide since it emerged in China in late 2019. More than 145,000 people have died of COVID-19, including over 34,000 in the United States.

Gilead’s shares jumped $ 10.87, or 14%, to $ 87.41 in after-hour trading.

In Thursday’s normal action, earnings drive losers among coronavirus stocks.

Inovio (NOT ME) – Get Report shares rose 75 cents, or 10.5%, to $ 7.89. Inovio plans to start clinical trials in April for his vaccine candidate.

Dynavax (DVAX) – Get Report shares rose 28 cents, or 9.09%, to $ 3.36.

Dynavax is working with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to provide companies with access to its adjuvant technology that can increase the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Modern (mRNA) – Get Report shares rose $ 3.35, or 8.99%, to $ 40.60.

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate is expected to begin Phase 2 human testing in the spring or early summer.

Among coronavirus stocks late Thursday, Vaxart (VXRT) – Get Report shares fell 9 cents, or 4.41%, to $ 1.95.

Vaxart is in preclinical stages of development of an oral vaccine. He is planning Phase 1 clinical trials in the second half of the year.

On Thursday, CytoDyn CYDY shares fell 9 cents, or 3.75%, to $ 2.31.

CytoDyn is moving to phase 2 studies of an experimental drug called leronlimab for the treatment of respiratory complications in patients with COVID-19.

Takeda (TAK) – Get Report shares fell 22 cents, or 1.32%, to $ 16.51.

Takeda plans to test hyperimmune globulins for those who are at risk of infection.

The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) – Get ratio increased by $ 2.28, or 2.7%, to $ 86.77.

. (TagsToTranslate) Stocks