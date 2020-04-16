Gilead strain surges with reports that coronavirus drug patients are “showing rapid recovery”

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily articles on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the global business are compiled and delivered to your inbox free of charge.

Gilead Sciences Inc.’s stock price rose late Thursday following a report that a group of patients being treated in Chicago “showed a rapid recovery in fever and respiratory symptoms.”

A report from Stat, a publication in medical news, cites a video produced by researchers at the University of Chicago who are helping to conduct a trial of the Gilead drug lemdesibir. Most inpatients were discharged and only two died, researcher Prof. Kathleen Malein said, according to Stat.

Gilead’s drug is one of the hottest therapies being studied for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. We are conducting two trials in patients with moderate to severe disease, with the goal of enrolling 4,000 in the trial. According to Stat, the University of Chicago enrolled 125 patients, most of whom had severe illness.

The company’s stock soared 10% after the market closed.

The Chicago result is a small but promising sliver of the overall exam. Because almost all patients recover from the disease, it is important to have tests that compare treatment with placebo. The moderately sized trial included the placebo arm, but not the severely tested Gilead patient.

Malein did not immediately respond to the request for comment. Stat plans to gather information from the first 400 patients enrolled in the study, and Gilead plans to “lock” data on Thursday, Statt said.

