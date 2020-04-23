Gilead’s stock slips as coronavirus treatment fails according to clinical trials

Gilead Sciences (gild) – Get Report quotas were lower on Thursday after a potential antiviral drug for coronavirus failed its first randomized clinical trial, according to a report.

The Chinese study showed that remdesivir, which was developed by Foster City, California, biopharma, did not improve patient conditions or reduce the presence of the pathogen in the bloodstream, according to the Financial Times, which cited draft documents accidentally published by the World Health Organization.

“In this study in adult hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 that was prematurely discontinued, remdesivir was not associated with clinical or virological benefits,” said the summary.

Gilead warned that the post included “inadequate study characterizations”.

WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said that “a draft document was provided by the authors to WHO and inadvertently published on the website and removed as soon as the error occurred.”

“The manuscript is under peer review and we are waiting for a final version before the comments from the WHO,” said Jasarevic, according to CNBC.

Earlier this month, Chinese authorities stopped two studies for remdesivir, stating that there were not enough patients to fully enroll.

“As such, the study results are inconclusive, although trends in the data suggest a potential benefit for remdesivir, particularly among patients treated early in the disease,” the company said in a statement on Thursday. “Because this study was stopped early due to low enrollment, it was underpowered to allow statistically significant conclusions.”

The setback is a disappointment for scientists and investors who had high hopes for remdesivir.

Gilead Sciences’ actions increased last week after a specialized medical website claimed that the pharmacist’s coronavirus treatment was inducing rapid recoveries from patients suffering from severe symptoms of the deadly disease.

At the last check, Gilead shares fell 6.3% to $ 76.16.

