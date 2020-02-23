[Giovani Lo Celso, the incidents of Kevin De Bruyne “make it appear that VAR is invented as they go,” says Sunday Supplement | Soccer news]

%MINIFYHTML1ebd90547cf8b9b7ee7746d529e89b3411%

Jonathan Northcroft of the Sunday Times told the Sunday Supplement that VAR is not achieving what it was supposed to do and that it might be time to discard it completely.

The VAR in the Premier League has felt “invented as it progresses,quot; after another series of controversies, the Sunday Supplement panel agreed.

Giovani Lo Celso was greatly disappointed by the official video David Coote in the 2-1 defeat of the Spurs at Chelsea in the early start of Saturday after trampling on César Azpilicueta, but in a matter of minutes the PGMOL, the body Premier League professional arbitration, had apologized for the “human error,quot; and admitted that it should have been sent.

Coote was also in the chair for a Leicester defeat loaded with controversy against Manchester City later in the day, where Kevin De Bruyne avoided the penalty for what looked like a free-kick ball before Dennis Praet was penalized when the ball was penalized. hit his arm later. in the game.

On that occasion, the PGMOL said that De Bruyne’s hand had been in a “natural position to protect his face,quot;, which left Jonathan Northcroft, chief of the editorial staff at the sunday time, feeling that the chiefs of the arbitrators had no consistency in their approach with the management of the VAR system still in its infancy.

“It’s a natural position if you want to put your hand in front of your face to protect it, but it has been a penalty since football started,” he said. “With that explanation from PGMOL, since the implementation it has had the feeling that they have been inventing things as they move forward.”

“They have not had a consistent vision of how they want it to be implemented, it always feels invented. Yesterday it really felt that way. There were two decisions, very similar, different reasons, different results.”

“I have always tried to be a journalist who does not write about arbitration. My brother is an arbitrator in Scotland, I just try to concentrate on the game but it is becoming impossible. Yesterday you could not ignore VAR in Leicester.”

“It was a great soccer game between the two teams, Manchester City was more or less in its best form, Leicester was really dangerous at times, it would have been wonderful to write about that, but we had three contentious decisions that involved the same VAR we had made the decisions in the game Spurs-Chelsea.

“I don’t think we had a situation before yesterday in which Stockley Park commented almost immediately. That seemed like something very new. Brendan Rodgers mentioned it, saying he thought it was amazing he was driving and the VAR he was about to do His game was already subject to an apology from Stockley Park by then.

“Why did they suddenly explain in the middle of a day that they had done something wrong when they hadn’t done it before? It just seems that that is reacting at the moment.”

Whats Next?

The Board of the International Football Association, IFAB, will meet in Belfast next week to discuss issues that include VAR and the laws of the game, with controversy over the video system likely to be on the agenda.

Darren Lewis, football writer at the Daily mirrorHe told the Supplement that there was a simple solution to the current problems faced by officials.

He said: “I think what is going to come out is that they ask why the English are not using the instructions we have given them. I think everyone is tired of talking, but it is very simple: they only have one monitor and if you have that looking at an incident for more than 30 seconds or a minute is not clear or obvious.

“You could have a situation in which you have no vision, as in the Burnley game, Mike Dean had no vision. He spoke in a podcast during the week where he talked about how, as an experienced referee, the players understand that if he makes a decision, You can keep this up because you have time in the game.

“But in that game you saw a couple of incidents in which goals were scored, I felt sorry for Bournemouth. No one was shouting for that because he is a little Bournemouth, but they had a legitimate goal that would have changed the course of the game. The game was canceled because He hit someone’s shoulder before and was considered a handball. Absolutely ridiculous. “