[girl,-24,-hit-and-killed-by-auto-in-elk-grove-village:-professional-medical-examiner]

A Des Plaines female was fatally struck by a car or truck Friday on Interstate 290 in Elk Grove Village.

The 24-year-aged female was strike just before 11 p.m. on I-290 close to Biesterfield Road, according to the Cook County health care examiner’s office. She died the subsequent day.

Autopsy final results introduced Sunday located the female died from her injuries and ruled her loss of life an incident, the health care examiner’s office environment explained.

Elk Grove law enforcement and Illinois Condition police did not instantly reply to a request for facts about the incident.