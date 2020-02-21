[Girl accused of hitting Charleston Co. crossing guard arrested]

Charelston Co., SC (WOLO) — We have an update to a story we to start with explained to you about very last month. In accordance to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Workplace the lady accused of hitting a crossing guard with her car or truck as she was ushering kids throughout the road has been arrested. deputies say the incident tok spot outside the house of the Charleston Constitution University for Math and Science at 1002 King Avenue just right before eight in the early morning of January 24th.

The Charelston County Sheriff’s Business office says this was the next incident in fewer than as quite a few months. Officers say the initially incident took area January 16th alongside Wappoo Road in West Ashley the place the PIO tells ABC Columbia Information the crossing guard in that situation was transported to the hospital for treatment and the driver cited.

According to officials, the driver of the motor vehicle in the movie is 27 calendar year old Shareatha Price tag, now billed with Strike and Run with Small Individual Injuries, and Disregarding a Crossing Guard. Selling price is scheduled to seem in bond court docket Friday early morning at 9AM.