girl-and-little-one-hospitalized-after-selma-taking-pictures,-police-hunting-for-suspect

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) — The Selma Law enforcement Office states a female and an 11-yr-previous have been shot in a car Saturday afternoon in what they consider is a domestic dispute.
Authorities responded to a simply call all-around 3: 30 p.m. in the vicinity of Olive and Lewis streets.
The woman was in her automobile with an eight and 11-year-outdated when the taking pictures transpired.
Authorities say the girl was shot in the upper human body and the 11-12 months-previous was shot in the arm.
The two ended up taken to Community Regional Professional medical Middle. and are expected to endure.
Law enforcement say they have determined a suspect and a suspect motor vehicle and are operating to observe them down.
