Sunday, March 1, 2020
Home LATEST NEWS Girl and little one hospitalized after Selma taking pictures, police hunting for...

Girl and little one hospitalized after Selma taking pictures, police hunting for suspect

By
David Keith
-
girl-and-little-one-hospitalized-after-selma-taking-pictures,-police-hunting-for-suspect

  • BREAKING NewsFemale and kid hospitalized right after Selma shooting, police hunting for suspect

  • BREAKING InformationGuy involved in Clovis auto accident has died, Minnewawa Ave. remains shut

  • BREAKING NewsGentleman despatched to hospital right after central Fresno taking pictures

  • BREAKING InformationUS bans vacation to Iran amid coronavirus fears

  • BREAKING News1st loss of life in US from new coronavirus in Washington state

  • Climate WarnWintertime Weather Advisory

Observe Video clips

Welcome,

Your Account

Log Out

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) — The Selma Law enforcement Office states a female and an 11-yr-previous have been shot in a car Saturday afternoon in what they consider is a domestic dispute.

Authorities responded to a simply call all-around 3: 30 p.m. in the vicinity of Olive and Lewis streets.

The woman was in her automobile with an eight and 11-year-outdated when the taking pictures transpired.

Authorities say the girl was shot in the upper human body and the 11-12 months-previous was shot in the arm.

The two ended up taken to Community Regional Professional medical Middle. and are expected to endure.

Law enforcement say they have determined a suspect and a suspect motor vehicle and are operating to observe them down.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-Television. All Legal rights Reserved.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2017 - Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv