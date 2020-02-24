girl-arrested,-accused-of-attempted-theft-and-kidnapping

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) — A girl is in jail immediately after she was accused of attempted theft and kidnapping Saturday in Porterville.

Officers say 28-year-previous Lori Powell walked into a organization on Olive Ave. and began demanding dollars.

The victim says Powell threatened to eliminate him if he did not give her what she preferred.

A diverse target in the small business says Powell approached her and a juvenile she was with and started out demanding the target give her the juvenile or she would destroy her.

The target was able to shield the juvenile and Powell still left the company.

Officers identified her hiding in a dumpster down the street. They say she resisted arrest and they utilized pepper spray to management her.

She was detained without more incident afterward.