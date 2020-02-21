[girl-critically-wounded,-puppy-killed-when-hit-by-auto-in-southeast-fresno]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A lady is in essential problem after becoming strike by a car in southeast Fresno although trying to preserve her doggy in the roadway.

It took place at about 6 a.m. on Golden State Boulevard in the vicinity of Church Avenue.

The lady experienced leg and head accidents and was rushed to the hospital.

Her doggy was killed.

The driver of the car or truck that strike them stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.