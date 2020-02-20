[Girl dies after two-motor vehicle crash in Fresno County]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A lady has died just after a two-automobile crash just south of Parlier Thursday early morning, California Highway Patrol officers say.

It took place just in advance of six a.m. at the intersection of Zediker and Dinuba Avenues.

Officers say the driver of a pink Hyundai pulled into the path of a black Chevy Malibu.

3 gals ended up in the Hyundai. The back seat passenger was rushed to the medical center with important injuries the place she later died.

The other two women of all ages endured insignificant accidents.The driver of the Chevy is Okay and did not go to the hospital.