A 53-yr-old woman is lacking from Englewood on the South Facet.

Sonya Wills was last witnessed Tuesday and is lacking from the vicinity of 57th Avenue and Sangamon Avenue, Chicago law enforcement mentioned. She was final found carrying blue jeans, a light grey coat and may well be donning eyeglasses.

She is four-foot-nine, 97 lbs and has brown eyes and black hair, police mentioned.

Any one with facts about her is requested to contact Location South detectives at 312-747-8274.