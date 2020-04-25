“Girl Gone Viral,” by Alisha Rai: NPR

Alisha Rai’s Girl Gone Viral treats the hidden importance of social media with humor, satire, pathos, a huge amount of familiar drama, and a positive romance that surrounds (well, what could be the best pair of sexy eyebrows in Romancelandia).

These days self-isolation is the norm for many of us, and a good book is an escape that helps us navigate the hours (the many hours) of new found time. Ironically, Rai’s newest romantic comedy has to do with avoiding people, places, emotions and family at all costs. We get it too – the protagonists Katrina and Jas make us believe; we are on board with the reasons why they cannot be linked. But we also congratulate (quite loudly) that they find the happiness they both deserve.

Girl Gone Viral is the sequel to Rai’s hit The Right Swipe – and once again, the Internet serves as the backdrop. Katrina King is our lost heroine. An earlier model with an abusive father’s manager, she escaped by marrying a still, rich, much older man, who left her a widow when the book begins. Still, she’s living her best life, away from the limelight – and that’s where she wants to stay, private and out of the news. But then a social media post about her goes viral, putting her in emotional and physical danger. Her panic disorder means that this new, unwanted reputation is the worst kind of news – and to make matters worse, the post isn’t even true (which hasn’t stopped others from capitalizing on it).

She and her bodyguard, Jasvinder Singh (eyebrow owner, by the way) decide to flee from the base of her house to an isolated shelter, which happens to be on the property of the peach farm of his family.

Speaking of Jas, he earns the hero of the cuts into spades. He is loud, silent, and he will do almost anything (sometimes to his own detriment) for his client. Anything except carrying a gun, that is – remains from his traumatic past. Jas was once a soldier who served in Iraq, and is an expert at keeping his vulnerabilities hidden, not only from his client but also from his family. And for the past nine years, his role (and apparently the only goal in life) has been to protect Katrina.

So, as you can tell, Katrina and Jas are peas in the pods: Lots of angst to keep them separate but with too many troops to join together. But when it comes to romantic comedy?

It comes from Katrina and Jas themselves. Their worldviews (and the author’s voice) make for many high-profile moments, and a romantic comedy where laughter works because the characters are working on the page. We understand them and their motivations, their fears, their urges to give in to love. We also understand why they don’t move on their own because of the traumas they have survived.

The story is trope-heavy, however: forced proximity, secret crush, office stuff, lovers from different worlds, flirting under fire – you get the drift. There’s also an early moment when the novels guide on the pull of “why did you two talk to each other?” But Rai eagerly adds a new layer of complications whenever it feels his face, keeping us turning the pages. Often those layers come in the form of one of Jas’s family members. His stepbrother Bikram, for example, is a treasure: The master of the Singh farm peach family, he is 25 years old, rides a horse, and his general attitude towards his big brother is mature and funny.

The story is set in Yuba City, Calif., And Rai includes some historical facts that add a sense of authenticity – always a prized addition to the story. The Singh family is the Punjabi American, mostly, but with a Mexican ambulance. The relationship between Jas and his grandfather, Andrés, known as the Peach Prince of Yuba City, is amazing – and set in real history. Grandpa Jas married a Mexican woman during the era of the Immigration Act of 1917, which banned Asian immigrants to the United States; California laws at the time also made marriage outside of your race difficult. Andrés explains this to Katrina, describing the relationship between his parents as one of “compromise and love.” Which is a pretty good calculation of the Rai theme here.

Girl Gone Viral is a fun, addictive romance and when the layers trigger, it’s a page-turner that you don’t set. (No spoilers, but the ending delivers the story’s promise with a firm twist.)

Denny S. Bryce writes historical fiction. Her first novel, Wild Women and the Blues, is coming this year. You can follow her on Twitter @dennysbryce