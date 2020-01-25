Girl In Red shares the new song “Kate’s Not Here”

Girl In Red shared a brand new song called “Kate’s Not Here” – scroll down to listen now.

The title is included in the soundtrack of the new film The turn, a modern version of Henry James The rotation of the screw the stars Finn Wolfhard and Mackenzie Davis, and was directed by Floria Sigismondi.

In a press release, Girl In Red – real name Marie Ulven Ringheim – said about the track: I will take this time to be with the family, to make new music and to develop my best show so far. “

“Who will examine you tonight? / Are you sleeping with your eyes open?” Girl In Red sings on the billowing indie song. Listen to it below.

The turn Soundtrack also includes contributions by Mitski, Courtney Love, Soccer Mommy, Empress Of and Wolfhard’s own band The Aubreys. Listen to it completely here.

Girl In Red is one of the artists nominated for this year’s NME Awards. She is in the race for the best new act in the world and will compete against greats like Clairo, D-Block Europe, Celeste and Easy Life.

The winners will be announced on February 12th at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.