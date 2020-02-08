Girl In SOTU Speech Attends Charter School

The fourth student in Philadelphia, whom President Trump called out in his State of the Union address on Tuesday to promote school choice, is said to be already attending one of the city’s most wanted charter schools.

According to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer on Friday, Janiyah Davis – whom Trump said in his speech is one of thousands of students “trapped in failed public schools” as he announced that she would receive a scholarship to attend the school of choice – attended mathematics, Community Charter School of Science and Technology III since September.

The investigator notes that the charter school is in such high demand that it received 6,500 requests for 100 places next year and that, because the charters are independently managed but funded by taxpayers, this means that Davis and the 900 other students in the school do not pay tuition fees.

Davis’ mother Stephanie expressed her puzzlement when asked how she and her daughter had landed in the audience for the Trump State of the Union address in an interview with the Inquirer.

“I hesitated to answer [when a call came from Washington]. I thought it was a scam, “said Davis to the Inquirer.

