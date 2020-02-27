girl-killed,-her-mother-injured-following-stabbing-inside-simi-valley-condominium

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) — Police have been investigating Thursday morning just after a female was stabbed to dying and her mother was injured throughout an incident at an condominium in Simi Valley.

Simi Valley law enforcement say the incident happened soon prior to nine a.m. in the 5400 block of Los Angeles Avenue, where a girl ran exterior to wave down bystanders on the road, indicating her daughter was useless inside of the apartment.

AIR7HD was in excess of the scene, exactly where a substantial police presence responded and blocked off Los Angeles Avenue and Emory Road.

Added details on the deceased female, together with her age and extent of her injuries, and what led up to the stabbing were being not right away launched.

It is unclear if the second target experienced stab wounds or other injuries.

A suspect was taken into custody, in accordance to police. The relationship, if any, involving the victims and suspect is not however recognized.

Developing: This story will be up to date as more details gets accessible.