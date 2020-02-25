girl-killed,-spouse-hurt-right-after-strike-and-run-crash-in-echo-park

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A woman was killed and her spouse was critically wounded after they ended up struck by a vehicle in a strike-and-run crash in Echo Park early Monday early morning, police mentioned.

The 71-12 months-outdated man and 58-yr-aged girl ended up hit by the motor vehicle while crossing around the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and White Knoll Push all-around 1 a.m., in accordance to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Law enforcement explained the victims left a close by club prior to the crash.

Online video of the incident appears to demonstrate the victims getting thrown down the avenue immediately after the collision. The suspect auto seems to cease momentarily just before fleeing.

Security guards are noticed coming to the support of the victims in advance of paramedics and the LAPD arrived. Police described the woman’s accidents as grave and she later died. The man’s injuries were being intense but not lifestyle threatening.

Police hope a $50,000 reward will aid them come across the driver who struck the few. The suspect vehicle was explained as a dim in color.

LAPD detectives ended up canvassing the place to uncover a lot more surveillance movie and witnesses.

Any one with facts is asked to speak to the LAPD.