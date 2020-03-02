Girl Ray: Electric powered Ballroom, London – are living evaluation

Girl Ray

Electric powered Ballroom, London

26 February 2020

Bryony Hegarty receives into the Woman Ray groove at Camden’s Electrical Ballroom examining the up and coming indie band for Louder Than War.

North Londoners Woman Ray (offered by Chicken On The Wire) participate in to a property group at Camden’s Electrical Ballroom. The harmonically gifted trio with sassy edge, Poppy (guitar), Sophie (bass) and Iris (drums) are joined on tour by Mike (guitar, keys) and latest addition a high-octane Lys on synth. An considerable sequence of dates normally takes them about the United kingdom and Europe in excess of the coming months.

The submit gig journey tonight (a handful of stops on the Northern line) suggests there’s time to party the good vibes are firmly in tune. A packed audience laps up Female Ray’s established, performing as keen individuals in a touch of group participation. Resplendent in white retro-lettered sweatshirts, employing Hawaiian plastic palm trees as stage props, lush lights on a par with the band’s melodies, and Latin American percussive flavours, there’s a filter of classic Miami throughout London edge.

Signed to Moshi Moshi, Girl Ray 1st drew interest again in 2017 with onomatopoeic foray Earl Gray, a record reminiscent of eighties indie girl bands. Time on the highway in the US supporting Porches followed. Freshly unveiled sophomore album Girl is tonight’s emphasis. Manufactured by Ash Workman (Christine and the Queens) songs element electronica alongside signature guitar, keys, bass and drum kit structure. Woman Ray retain the essential language of spirited indie although exploring broader genres and a determination to produce perfectly-crafted pop tracks. This manifests in an eclectic blend encompassing guitar drenched roots, residence beats, R & B and trademark vocal interactions. Title observe Female is the stuff that solar-hued goals are created of, Display Me Far more can take a funk/disco path.

The changeover from teenager bittersweet soul hunting to a much more polished new 10 years is some thing of a coming of age. The crowd reaction is testimony that they’ve stored their admirer base even though garnering an ever escalating adhering to. Girl Ray’s unique harmonies and high energy supply hold during. A gusto crammed performance of joyful interactions. Female Ray mean enterprise and they intend to enjoy the trip.

On tour now in the Uk and Europe.

