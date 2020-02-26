girl-reunited-with-missing-cat-1-12-months-later-on-and-2,800-miles-away

Shut

A previous Clarksville resident who lost her cat just just before a shift throughout the region was reunited this weekend — a yr later — many thanks to a community Fb team.

In February 2019, Anne Shackelford woke up one particular morning to come across her indoor cat climbing out of her Clarksville home’s doggy-door, in accordance to a news launch from Crisp Communications.

Soon after months of searching, she could not discover Riley. And Shackelford had just accepted a new career in Seattle and was preparing to go.

“He’s so special to me, and everybody was like, ‘You can just get one more cat,’ and I’m like, ‘I cannot. There is no way I can change him,’” Shackelford stated.

Anne took to a Fb group, Missing and Located Animals of Clarksville Tennessee, hopeful that fellow pet lovers would acknowledge Riley’s markings.

One night in early February, virtually a year immediately after Riley disappeared, Anne was scrolling through old posts on the page when she noticed a image of Riley being captured by a catch and release group.

Riley had been found by Jamie Martin and Annie Rodia with Cats M.E.O.W TNR, a regional all-volunteer catch-and-release support in Montgomery County that neuters stray cats and releases them back into the local community to support regulate the stray populace.

Anne arrived at out immediately with images of Riley to confirm they had been a match. With the assistance of numerous Clarksville citizens, Riley then designed the two,300-mile excursion to Seattle to be reunited with Anne.

“We are a group crew,” Linda Smith, administrator of the Clarksville Shed and Observed Animals, mentioned in the launch. “We have a team of over 21,000 spot inhabitants, partnerships with Animal Management and region rescues, all committed to reuniting misplaced animals with their people. We’re stunned that Anne and Riley uncovered each and every other right after a 12 months aside. Thank you to our followers, our associates at Cats M.E.O.W. TNR, and all those that had a hand in reuniting this household.”

