Girl Scouts send a message with new “Lemon-Ups” cookies

To start the Cookie Girl 2020 cookie season, Girl Scouts has launched a new cookie – and it will definitely make you feel better.

The new cookie, Lemon-Ups, is a crispy lemon cookie; each one is baked with a motivational phrase on it that emphasizes messages that Girl Scouts is teaching his troops.

“This is something everyone loves – a cookie with a bit of inspiration, or like the Dove sweets with inspiration in it,” said Linda Phillip, marketing manager for the Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois. “[The sentences] are something that girls can handle, just like other people.”

Eight messages are displayed on the cookies, such as “I am a go-getter” and “I am a leader.” Britney Bouie, PR manager for the Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana said the sentences emphasize the leadership skills girls acquire while selling cookies and participating in the organization.

“All the young girls participating in the program here learn different business processes and financial literacy,” said Bouie. “Here we get the opportunity to emphasize a lot about what they do.”

Lemon-Ups replace Savannah Smiles, another lemon cookie that retired this year.