girl-sexually-assaulted-in-experience-hailing-support-auto-on-north-side:-law-enforcement

A lady was sexually assaulted Sunday by a trip-hailing services driver right after being picked up in Lake View on the North Side.

The 28-yr-outdated explained to investigators she was at a bar about 7: 40 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Sheffield Avenue when the driver picked her up, in accordance to Chicago police.

The male driver sexually assaulted her in the motor vehicle prior to dropping her off in the 3300 block of North Karlov Avenue in Kilbourn Park, police claimed. She was taken to Community To start with Health care Heart in excellent condition.

No 1 is in custody as Area Central detectives look into.

