Girl struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Sylmar, police say

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A suspect is sought right after a girl was killed in a hit-and-operate crash in Sylmar Wednesday night, police said.

The crash took place at about 6: 51 p.m. close to the intersection of Hubbard Avenue and Dronfield Avenue.

Los Angeles police said the pedestrian was strolling exterior of the crosswalk when she was fatally struck by the motor vehicle, explained as a white Ford Mustang.

The target was pronounced lifeless at the scene. She was not immediately discovered.

LAPD’s Valley Traffic Division is handling the investigation.

