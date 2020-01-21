Girl with S-shaped spine to fly around the world for $ 100,000 operation

A little girl who dreams of one day becoming an astronaut has developed an S-shaped spine and needs a $ 100,000 operation on the other side of the world to repair it.

Gaelle Stanfield, 11, was born “in perfect health”. Until the age of 10, she was an active girl who loved skiing, tap dancing, netball and the violin.

Then, “out of the blue”, she started complaining of a backache.

“We lifted his shirt and we could see that his spine was twisted, so we went to the doctor and got an x-ray showing how much his spine was bent,” said Gaelle’s father , Rob Stanfield, at the Herald.

The young Aucklander was diagnosed with idiopathic scoliosis, one of the three types of scoliosis that causes the spine to develop an abnormal curve. In severe cases, like Gaelles’, it can start to crush the lungs and the heart.

“I kept telling her to stand up straight, but when we found out she was feeling bad. You feel like a mom, you should know these things,” said Gaelle’s mother Bertha Aouad .

Although scoliosis is not classified as a life-threatening disease, if left untreated, patients can live in agony.

“It is horrible to see her suffer,” she said.

“She cannot walk or get up for more than two minutes. She must sit regularly to rest.”

In four weeks, Gaelle and her family will travel to Barcelona for life-changing surgery, known as Correction of Anterior Scoliosis (ASC), which costs more than $ 100,000 – excluding accommodation, travel and ongoing medical expenses.

ASC is a minimally invasive surgical procedure designed to eliminate abnormal lateral curvature of the spine. As this form of treatment is still new, it is not yet available in New Zealand.

Instead, health care professionals in New Zealand offer spinal fusion surgery, which is essentially a welding process by which two or more vertebrae are fused together to heal into a single strong bone. If Gaelle were to have this procedure, she would have to wait another three years until she was finished growing up.

“Waiting for fusion surgery is not an option for Gaelle as her curve worsens rapidly. Last year her lumbar curve was 26 degrees, now 50 degrees – that’s how bad it’s drastic, “said Rob.

Bertha said the limited advice they received from New Zealand health professionals was frustrating.

“The CAD option was never mentioned to us. I had to do my own research and we are so fortunate to have been able to get one of the best surgeons in the world who can do it.”

The family spoke to another New Zealand family whose child recently traveled to Spain for the same operation, with “amazing results”.

After the surgery, Gaelle will spend a week in hospital and up to two months of school rest. She will also need intensive physiotherapy to recover.

A Givealittle page was set up to support the family and raised almost $ 1,500 in two days.

Rob said he had taken out a bank loan in the meantime to pay for the transaction.

Idiopathic scoliosis:

• Idiopathic scoliosis is one of three different types of scoliosis that cause an abnormal curve in the spine.

• The condition tends to run in families and affects girls eight times more often than boys.

• About three in 100 people suffer from some form of scoliosis.

• In many cases, idiopathic scoliosis is mild and requires no treatment other than close monitoring.

• In moderate cases (25 to 45 degree curve), patients are often treated with bracing to keep the spine in a more upright position as the child grows.

• In severe cases (the curve is greater than 45 degrees), it is usually treated with surgery. Vertebral fusion is the most common procedure; the surgeon uses metal rods, hooks, screws and wires to correct the curve.

• Correction of anterior scoliosis (ASC) is a new surgery that aims to reduce the degree of the curve and untwist it using screws and a flexible cord.

