Girlfriend of the murderer who inspired “Nebraska” seeks forgiveness

Caril Ann Clair – then known as Caril Ann Fugate – was just 14 years old when her boyfriend Charles Starkweather took her on a trip through Nebraska and Wyoming, where he did a killing spree immortalized in Bruce Springsteen’s “Nebraska” Badlands and Natural Born Killers.

The 76-year-old wants to apologize and claims to have been unwilling, according to the Washington Post.

Starkweather killed 11 people, including Clair’s family, and was eventually executed for his crimes. In 1958, Clair was convicted of first-degree murder as his accomplice, and she served a life sentence of 17 years. She now asks for a full apology and claims that Starkweather manipulated her and forced her through threats against her family.

“The idea that posterity has been made to believe that I knew and / or witnessed the death of my beloved family and that I willingly attempted murder with Starkweather is too much for me to endure,” writes she in her pardon request. “Getting an apology can somehow alleviate this terrible burden.”

Clair claims she was “startled and did whatever he wanted when he told me that his gang would have held my family hostage and they would be murdered if I didn’t do what he said.”

Liza Ward, the granddaughter of two victims of Starkweather, wrote in a letter of support for Clair: “Even if you weren’t convinced of Caril Fugate’s complete innocence in the murder of Robert Jensen, you might not think she was guilty and travel that way to a place where she deserves this pardon. I very much hope that Caril Ann Fugate will leave this earth with a certain degree of peace when she knows that her side of the story has been heard and appreciated. “

