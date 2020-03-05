[Girls Block 2020 celebrates worldwide ‘Women’s Day’]

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — March is Women’s month and what a much better way to celebrate than to serenade their lots of accomplishments from the previous, current and potential than with a tunes and arts festival.

Women Block 2020 is a Music and Arts Competition that will feature much more than a dozen bands, and musicians as nicely as additional than 30 various artists, vendors and many visible artists.

The firm claims you are going to be ready to sign up for in the celebration as it lines the Primary avenue, starting in the 1600 block downtown Columbia. Organizers say the purpose of the party is to shine a highlight and market global Women’s Working day in the course of the month of the same name, whilst advertising ‘WOMXN’ which helps identifies artists of all kinds.

The weekend very long celebration is open up to the general public, and begins Saturday 11AM until finally Sunday March 8th at 3AM. Tickets run $30 pounds for every man or woman for entry. For much more facts on tickets simply click right here