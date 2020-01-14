Girl’s Day, Minah in the lead role in an upcoming music film

Girl’s Day’s Minah has been cast in an upcoming film!

On January 14, a source from the upcoming film “Long Time No See” (literal title) shared that Minah and actor Lee Ga Seob were confirmed to appear in the film.

“Long Time No See” tells the story of Yeon Kyung (performed by Minah), who dreams of becoming a singer-songwriter. Lee Ga Seob plays Hyun Soo, a top student from a prestigious university who is currently working as a researcher in a company. Although he wanted to pursue music in the past, he strayed from his dream due to the expectations of those around him. He developed an admiration for Yeon Kyung for pursuing his dreams with confidence, but the two fell out of touch due to unforeseeable circumstances. While searching for all the opportunities she could get as a 30-year part-time worker in a convenience store, Yeon Kyung meets Hyun Soo, who is both her first love and a scar from her past.

“Long Time No See” will start shooting towards the end of January.

