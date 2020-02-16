[girl’s-day’s-hyeri-and-yura-cheer-on-sojin-at-her-participate-in]

The customers of Girl’s Working day had a mini-reunion!

On February 16, Hyeri and Sojin uploaded photos of on their own with Yura backstage at Sojin’s engage in, “Should We Go to Karaoke and Communicate?” Hyeri tagged her write-up with the identify of the play and wrote, “I laughed and cried. Our unnie [older sister] is so great.” She adorably posted the identical photo 2 times, with Sojin commenting on the 2nd a single, “Thank you. I adore you.”

Sojin uploaded a various picture with the caption, “My toddlers. Thank you. I enjoy you. Because I fail to remember matters effortlessly, they brought me dried flowers with a 4-calendar year shelf life so that I can don’t forget nowadays.” She extra in parentheses, “Bang Minah, appear quickly.”

The fourth Girl’s Day member commented on the write-up, “Me way too.”

