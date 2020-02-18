[Girl’s Day’s Hyeri Shares Lovely Photos From BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s Birthday Celebration]

Girl’s Day’s Hyeri and BLACKPINK’s Rosé experienced a memorable birthday celebration!

On February 18, Hyeri shared pics of herself and Rosé hanging out with each other. She added the caption, “One week ago” to explain that the photos have been taken on Rosé’s birthday, February 11.

In the pics, the two idols smile in front of balloons that spell out their initials “CY” for Rosé’s genuine name Chae Younger and “HR” for Hyeri with a coronary heart in among as well as “Happy Birthday.”

They also posed in front of a scrumptious-seeking birthday cake with Rosé donning a birthday hat.

Rosé and Hyeri are ideal close friends who recently spoke about their friendship on an episode of tvN’s “Amazing Saturday.” They have also demonstrated guidance for just about every other’s jobs and chronicled a single of their hangouts on Hyeri’s vlog.

