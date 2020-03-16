Girl’s Day’s Yura Will get On Moon Ga Young’s Nerves In “Find Me In Your Memory”

Girl’s Day’s Yura is going to be building a particular visual appeal in MBC’s impending drama “Find Me in Your Memory”!

The new romance drama is about the love story amongst two folks with similar emotional scars whose recollections operate in reverse means. Kim Dong Wook will star as Lee Jung Hoon, a information anchor with hyperthymesia (a affliction that gives individuals the capacity to don’t forget an abnormally huge volume of their everyday living activities in vivid element). Meanwhile, Moon Ga Young will engage in climbing star Yeo Ha Jin, a famed actress who has neglected some of the most important moments in her lifetime as a psychological defense mechanism.

In the drama, Girl’s Working day Yura will completely transform into Go Yu Ra, a major actress who is expected to induce rage with her jealous, snobby temperament. The most up-to-date stills display Go Yu Ra and Yeo Ha Jin staring each other down on a movie set. Go Yu Ra gazes at Yeo Ha Jin with a self-confident smirk, although Yeo Ha Jin appears to be like perplexed by the situation.

In individual, the two figures are carrying the identical outfits. Go Yu Ra, who likes to result in Yeo Ha Jin, purposely variations her outfit and seems on the drama established. Now, one particular of them will have to change their apparel, and the tense predicament raises viewers’ expectations for the upcoming premiere.

The creation crew commented, “Yura made a powerful effects in the drama by enjoying a necessarily mean and sly character. She gave off a short but powerful existence with good acting techniques that served her portray her character correctly. We’d like to thank Girl’s Day’s Yura for executing passionately even with her busy program. Be sure to test out her performing in the premiere.”

“Find Me in Your Memory” will premiere on March 18 at 8:55 p.m. KST and be offered on Viki!

Enjoy a teaser underneath!

