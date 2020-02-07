Girls’ Generation T-ara Sunny and Hyomin Show Their Enduring Friendship

Girls’s Generation’s Sunny and T-ara’s Hyomin delighted “Invincible Youth” fans with photos of their release!

On February 7, Sunny uploaded a photo of herself and Hyomin making cute gestures for the camera on Instagram. Sunny wrote: “We met on a TV show, but for the past 10 years, we have grown up together and whether we are feeling depressed or happy, we are always side by side. She is a friend for which I am grateful. She added in the hashtags “Invicible Youth”, “Precious friend” and “Sudden explosion of feelings” with signs of laughter.

Hyomin responded with signs of laughter and wrote, “A squeaky party for the first time in a long time.”

On his own Instagram, Hyomin shared photos of their time together and wrote in his caption: “My Sunny, who gets drunk with me when I have trouble and I feel lonely.”

Sunny and Hyomin were both part of the cast of the popular variety show “Invincible Youth” from 2009 to 2010, which included members of different girl groups living in the countryside.

