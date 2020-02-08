Girls’ generation Tiffany shares video of herself with CL at Tom Ford fashion week show

Tiffany of the generation of girls gave us the content we were all waiting for!

On February 7, local time, Tiffany took fans behind the scenes as she prepared to attend the Tom Ford fashion show at New York Fashion Week in Los Angeles. She shared a glimpse of herself getting her hair and makeup done on Instagram, then posted a clip of herself entering the show.

After taking her seat, Tiffany returned to Instagram Stories to share a video of her with none other than CL! She announced enthusiastically, “Hey, everyone. We’re at the forefront of the Tom Ford show, and guess who’s there? Who should I sit next to? The Queen! Tiffany then turned the camera to CL, and the rapper smiled and bowed.

With excerpts from the track, Tiffany also shared photos of her break-in with other stars, including Lil Nas X, “Euphoria” actress Hunter Schafer, CL, and Tom Ford himself.

CL recently starred in an advertisement with Beyoncé for Ivy Park’s collaboration with Adidas, while Tiffany recently completed her “Magnetic Moon” and “Open Hearts Eve Part Two” tours.

How do you feel in this article?