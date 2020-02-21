[girls’-generation’s-seohyun,-go-kyung-pyo,-and-kim-hyo-jin-verified-to-star-in-new-jtbc-drama]

Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun, Go Kyung Pyo, and Kim Hyo Jin are verified to star in the approaching JTBC drama “Private Life” (literal title)!

“Private Life” is about a con artist who unintentionally gets concerned in non-public issues on a countrywide scale and competes towards significant companies.

Seohyun is confirmed to enjoy Cha Joo Eun, a con artist who chooses to commit fraud in order to endure in Korea. Owning lately starred in JTBC’s shorter-variety drama “Hello Dracula,” Seohyun’s transformation into a con artist is extremely anticipated

As his initial challenge considering the fact that completing his navy provider, Go Kyung Pyo will be taking on the job of the mysterious determine Lee Jung Hwan, who techniques Cha Joo Eun although impersonating the Development Crew Leader for the major business SL Electronics. Viewers are enthusiastic to see his soft charisma and exclusive charms by his first job considering the fact that his discharge from the military.

At last, Kim Hyo Jin will be producing her very long-awaited return to the smaller display screen for the very first time in 8 several years through “Private Life” as the purpose of Jung Bok Gi, who falls in the top one particular p.c of con artists by even swindling other con artists. Immediately after committing fraud in opposition to Cha Joo Eun’s family in the past, her whereabouts had been unknown given that she still left for China, but she starts to slowly look as soon as yet again.

“Private Life” is scheduled to air in the second fifty percent of 2020.

In the meantime, view Seohyun in her 2018 drama “Time“:

Check out Now

View Go Kyung Pyo in “Chicago Typewriter” down below!

Look at Now

Supply (1)