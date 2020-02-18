[girls’-generation’s-seohyun-in-talks-to-guide-new-jtbc-drama]

Seohyun is working on choosing her next performing task!

On February 18, an sector representative claimed that the Girls’ Era member has been decided on as the lead of the new JTBC drama “Private Life” (literal title).

The upcoming drama is about a con artist who unintentionally gets involved in personal matters on a countrywide scale and competes from large corporations.

Seohyun has obtained the offer you to engage in Cha Joo Eun, who demonstrates the sorrows of common people today living in Korea. She grew up mastering con artist expertise from her dad and mom, who have dedicated fraud in buy to endure.

“Private Life” is scheduled to air in the second half of 2020.

