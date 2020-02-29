girls’-generation’s-taeyeon-demonstrates-appreciate-for-oh-my-girl’s-yooa-+-seunghee’s-protect-of-“a-poem-titled-you”

Oh My Girl’s YooA and Seunghee’s cover of “A Poem Titled You” caught the eye of its authentic singer, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon!

Previous August, the two Oh My Woman members sang a duet variation of Taeyeon’s hit music from the “Hotel Del Luna” OST as a special general performance on Mnet’s “M Countdown.”

On February 28, Taeyeon took to Instagram to share her really like for YooA and Seunghee’s heartfelt deal with. The singer posted a temporary clip from the functionality (which features the sound of Taeyeon adorably gasping at the finish of the tune) and wrote, “Her voice is definitely very.”

Check out out the comprehensive clip of YooA and Seunghee’s psychological rendition of “A Poem Titled You” below!

