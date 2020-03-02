girls’-generation’s-taeyeon-unveils-enjoyable-teaser-for-“happy”

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon appears to be gearing up for a new launch!

On March three at midnight KST, Taeyeon’s web site switched to a new layout that features an impression with the terms “Happy” that displays the songstress seeking spectacular when surrounded by a qualifications of bouquets.

Taeyeon dropped the repackaged edition of her second album “Purpose” in January, featuring three new song such as the title monitor “Dear Me.” She went on to receive her initial ever solo Daesang (grand prize) at the 29th Seoul Audio Awards that thirty day period.

Keep tuned for updates!