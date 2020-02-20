[girls’-generation’s-tiffany-and-exo’s-lay-to-accomplish-at-2020-virgin-fest-in-la]

EXO’s Lay and Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany will be hitting the stage at 2020 Virgin Fest!

Virgin Fest is a multistage competition with a concentrate on “people and world,” and it’s organized by competition producer Jason Felts and the Virgin Group’s Sir Richard Branson. The event will run this year from June 6 to 7 at the Banc of California Stadium and Exposition Park in Los Angeles.

Lay and Tiffany join the lineup together with headliners Lizzo, A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak & the Absolutely free Nationals, Big Lazer, Ellie Goulding, and quite a few much more.