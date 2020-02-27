[Girls of the West: Wyoming celebrates its female leaders, who won the right to vote fifty yrs in advance of the rest of the country]

This 12 months marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Modification providing girls the proper to vote.But extensive right before that milestone in The united states, Wyoming territory grew to become the 1st in the nation to pass the Women’s Suffrage Act, guaranteeing gals the unconditional appropriate to vote and keep public workplace. On Sept. 6, 1870, Louisa “Eliza” Swain, age 69, put a clear apron more than her dress and walked to the polls, turning out to be the first lady in The united states to solid a ballot less than entire civic […]