Girls’ weekly basketball ranking for North and South Boston Herald

Here are the latest Super Eight basketball rankings for girls for North and South. The results are up to and including Saturday and if you see a deviation, please feel free to contact me at donato.ventura@bostonherald.com

SECTION 1 NORTHERN

1. Central Catholic (11-1)

2. Woburn (11-1)

3. Cambridge (12-2)

4. Chelmsford (11-1)

5. Masconomet (9-2)

6. Andover (9-3)

7. Billerica (9-3)

8. Beverly (7-5)

SECTION 1 SOUTH

1. Needham (12-1)

2. Bridgewater-Raynham (11-1)

3. Oliver Ames (10-2)

4. Newton North (10-3)

5. Newton South (10-3)

6. Bishop Feehan (10-2)

7. Walpole (9-5)

8. King Philip (8-5)

SECTION 2 NORTH

1. Pentucket (11-1)

2. Marblehead (11-2)

3. Burlington (10-3)

4. Saugus (9-2)

5. Wilmington (7-3)

6. Newburyport (7-4)

7. Hamilton-Wenham (7-5)

8. Tewksbury (7-6)

SECTION 2 SOUTH

1. Foxboro (9-2)

2. Norwood (11-1)

3. Pembroke (11-2)

4. Hingham (10-2)

5. Falmouth (11-2)

6. Nauset (10-3)

7. Old Rochester (9-2)

8. Dartmouth (10-2)

SECTION 3 NORTH

1. St. Mary’s (14-1)

2. Amesbury (12-0)

3. Bishop Fenwick (8-3)

4. Lynnfield (5-6)

5. Winthrop (8-4)

6. Whittier (10-3)

7. Latin Academy (7-4)

8. Manchester Essex (7-5)

SECTION 3 SOUTH

1. Norwell (10-1)

2. Archbishop Williams (7-4)

3. Rockland (10-2)

4. Middleboro (10-1)

5. Fontbonne (8-4)

6. Seekonk (8-3)

7. Bishop Stang (8-4)

8. Burke (9-2)

SECTION 4 NORTH

1. Fenway (6-3)

2. Matignon (10-1)

3. Malden Catholic (9-3)

4. Lowell Catholic (5-6)

5. KIPP (9-3)

6. Rockport (8-4)

7. Northeast (11-2)

8. Mystic Valley (6-7)

SECTION 4 SOUTH

1. Cathedral (6-1)

2. Westport (10-2)

3. Carver (9-4)

4. St. John Paul (10-1)

5. Cohasset (4-7)

6. Mashpee (5-6)

7. West Bridgewater (6-5)

8. Holbrook (7-4)