Girls’ weekly hockey ranking for divisions 1 and 2

Here are the latest Boston Herald Top 20 girls hockey rankings for Division 1 and Division 2. Results are up to and including Saturday, and if you see a difference, feel free to contact me at donato.ventura@bostonherald.com

SECTION 1

1. St. Mary’s (5-0-2)

2. Braintree (8-0-1)

3. Austin Prep (4-0-2)

4. HPNA (6-0-2)

5. Long meadow (6-1-3)

6. Hingham (6-2-0)

7. Methuen / Tewksbury (4-1-3)

8. Needham (5-2-1)

9. Arlington (5-1-1)

10. Boston Latin (5-1-2)

11. Andover (5-1-3)

12. Woburn (6-1-1)

13. Belmont (6-1-2)

14. Shrewsbury (6-3-0)

15. Masconomet (6-2-1)

16. Duxbury (4-3-1)

17. St. Peter-Marian (4-2-1)

18. Billerica / Chelmsford (3-2-3)

19. Reading (4-3-1)

20. Lexington (4-2-2)

ON THE COUCH: Peabody (7-3-0), Winthrop (4-2-2), Waltham (5-1-1), Franklin (2-3-2), Wayland / Weston (2-3-2), Barnstable (4 -4-1), Mansfield / Oliver Ames / Foxboro (4-4-1)

SECTION 2

1. Canton (8-0-1)

2. Wellesley (6-1-0)

3. Dennis-Yarmouth (6-0-1)

4. Falmouth (6-1-1)

5. Natick (7-2-0)

6. Norwell (8-2-0)

7. Westwood (6-3-0)

8. Bishop Fenwick (7-2-2)

9. Algonquin (4-2-2)

10. Matignon (4-5-0)

11. Ursulin (8-1-1)

12. Dedham (4-2-1)

13. Notre Dame (4-3-1)

14. Cohasset / hull (4-2-1)

15. Norwood (5-3-1)

16. Pembroke (5-2-1)

17. Sandwich (6-3-0)

18. Wakefield (5-2-3)

19. Bishop Stang (6-2-1)

20. Walpole (3-4-0)

ON THE COUCH: King Philip (4-4-0), Burlington (3-4-2), Winchester (3-5-1), Concord-Carlisle (2-3-2)