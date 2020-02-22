[giroud-on-goal-as-chelsea-declare-critical-acquire-above-tottenham]

Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso celebrates scoring their 2nd target with Olivier Giroud and teammates throughout their match with Tottenham Hotspur at the Stamford Bridge stadium in London, February 22, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 22 — Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso returned to the starting up line-up to beautiful result by grabbing a purpose apiece in a essential two-1 dwelling win in excess of Tottenham Hotspur in the fight amongst the London rivals for fourth area on Saturday.

It was only Chelsea’s sixth acquire in 14 household Premier League game titles this time but suggests they stay fourth, which delivers Champions league qualification, with 44 factors from 27 online games, 4 a lot more than Spurs.

A weak run of kind had weakened Chelsea’s grip on fourth place but they controlled the lunchtime derby from the minute Frenchman Giroud, creating his initial league start out considering that November, rifled home in the 15th moment.

Spaniard Alonso, again for only his seventh league start off just after falling out of favour underneath mentor Frank Lampard, doubled the direct 3 minutes right after the interval with a thumping still left-foot complete at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham did regulate a late consolation with an Antonio Rudiger possess aim but the hosts completely deserved the gain as Lampard acquired the much better of his former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho for the 2nd time this period after a 2- get at Spurs in December.

The margin of victory must have been larger with Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris generating a number of fantastic saves and Alonso also curling a cost-free kick versus the bar late on.

Tottenham had been on a a few-match profitable operate and arrived with the incentive of remaining equipped to transfer above their London rivals. But with leading strikers Harry Kane and Son Heung-min hurt they made available only a sporadic menace. — Reuters