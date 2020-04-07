Geeta Basra is the wife of star cricketer Harbhajan Singh, but these are not the only things known to the actress. She is best known for screening films with Iman Hashmi in films like The Train and Dil Diya Hai. And more than the movies, it’s his songs that fans still remember like Stranger and Afsana Bana Ki. Recently, the actress opened up about why she chose family in Bollywood.

The actress opened up about how she regrets zero because she was clear about priorities from the beginning. She rejected six good projects to focus on her relationship with Mr. Harbhajan.

Gita Basra opens how her relationship with Harbhajan Singh was a Bollywood priority

In an Insta Live chat with Bollywood Life, she talked about taking a break after the first two films ‘Dil Diya Hai and The Train’, a career in acting rather than prioritizing her family. “At that time my relationship with Harbhajan started; The moment the train left, I met her. And I think, I entered the industry at a very different time for the girl. For me, at that time, my preference was to lie in my relationship. After Luck (Punjabi film) and Second Hand Husband, I talked to District Ghaziabad (talking about her work after her first interval), but then we got married and I decided that my focus was our relationship, our family, and it became a priority. . So I left some good projects and I also had to do a base shift because after we got married we moved to Punjab for a while. We had just returned to Mumbai one year.

Geeta also relates how times have changed for female characters in the film industry when she joined. Geeta said, “Now is a great time for a girl to work in the industry ‘I think, this is a great time. There are so many opportunities, so many good jobs, so many opportunities for girls to be happy and I think this is a great time. Yes. “

Geeta has an in-house daughter named Heinaya Heer Plaha.

