Giuliani: Trump “perfectly justifiable” | Memo of talking points

Rudy Giuliani said the public will soon see that President Trump’s pressure campaign in Ukraine was “perfectly justifiable” even after his acquittal during the Senate recall trial.

In an interview with Maria Bartiromo of Fox News on Sunday morning, Giuliani called Trump’s acquittal “wonderful but it should never have happened” before teasing that there was still more to come to justify the Trump’s efforts to find false allegations against the Bidens.

“He didn’t do anything wrong,” said Giuliani. “I think over the next few months you will see what he did was perfectly justifiable. The number of crimes committed by Democrats in Ukraine is staggering.”

Giuliani continued to fuel the GOP’s talking point that Biden wanted to protect his son Hunter – who served on Burisma’s board of directors – when then president Barack Obama sent Joe Biden to the Ukraine to fight Corruption.

“When you say investigating Hunter Biden – Joe Biden was the guy who made the bribe,” said Giuliani. “And Joe Biden was the guy who took the bribe to protect Burisma.”

Giuliani’s final remarks coincide with Graham’s statement in a Sunday morning interview on CBS “Face the Nation” that the Department of Justice has put in place a “process” for Giuliani to send the dirt to Biden directly to Attorney General Bill Barr.

The day before Trump was acquitted of the Senate trial last Wednesday, Giuliani told NPR that the president should “100%” investigate Biden even after his acquittal.

Watch Giuliani’s remarks below:

Giuliani: “Over the next few months, you will see what (Trump) did was perfectly justifiable.” pic.twitter.com/YddDFOaxxL

– TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) February 9, 2020