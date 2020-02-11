Give drones for Valentine’s Day (at a reasonable price)

Valentine’s Day means discounts for drones and cameras at DJI
DJI
A picture is worth a thousand words … so a picture from an action camera or drone is worth more, isn’t it? DJI holds a sale for various gimbals, steady cams and quadcopters save up to 26% until Valentine’s Day. (The company also makes a “Love at First Flight” gift set and various 30% discount offers in retail stores).
Connected:
The tie bar now makes perfectly modern Oxford shirts
Woolen sweaters by Todd Snyder made of Merino wool are reduced in half
Ooni 3
The Ooni 3 is an outdoor pizza oven that gives you a delicious cake in just 60 seconds.
Pitchstone twill
Get 50% off United by Blue items with the code HALFTHAT, including this button down (up to $ 34).
More sales from note:
- Eddie Bauer: Get 40% off your purchase for an early Presidents Day sale
- 32 degrees: Get four lightweight, stretchy polo shirts for $ 32
Current sales:
Note: If you buy using the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small portion of the profit.