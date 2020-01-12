“Give your legs the chance to breathe” – Boston Herald

Loading...

Several dozen participants in the No Pants Subway Ride Boston dropped their pants on a Blue Line train from Bowdoin Station before following the orange, red, and green lines of the MBTA while wearing panties, briefs, and other underwear during annual activity Sunday.

“It is an opportunity to embrace your foolishness and to interact with people in ways you probably never did,” said Boston organizer Malcolm Joseph, 34.

“It’s great,” Joseph said of Sunday’s unusually warm weather. “It was cold last year, it was snowing, it was cold. This is the perfect time to do it. Give your legs the chance to breathe. “

BOSTON, MA – JANUARY 12: Participants in the No Pants Subway Ride dance to “Baby Shark” on a Red Line train on January 12, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Staff photo by Angela Rowlings / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

BOSTON, MA – JANUARY 12: Malcolm Joseph of Boston, an organizer for the No Pants Subway Ride, waits for a train at State Street Station on January 12, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Staff photo by Angela Rowlings / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

BOSTON, MA – JANUARY 12: A woman casts a glance at participants in the No Pants Subway Ride on a Red Line train on January 12, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Staff photo by Angela Rowlings / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)



BOSTON, MA – JANUARY 12: Participants in the No Pants Subway Ride are waiting for a train on January 12, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Staff photo by Angela Rowlings / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

BOSTON, MA – JANUARY 12: Participants in the No Pants Subway Ride are waiting for a train on January 12, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Staff photo by Angela Rowlings / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

BOSTON, MA – JANUARY 12: Participants in the No Pants Subway Ride pose for a group photo after riding together on different trains on January 12, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Staff photo by Angela Rowlings / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)



BOSTON, MA – JANUARY 12: Participants in the No Pants Subway Ride change trains at Park Street Station on January 12, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Staff photo by Angela Rowlings / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

BOSTON, MA – JANUARY 12: Participants in the No Pants Subway Ride are waiting for a train on January 12, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Staff photo by Angela Rowlings / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

BOSTON, MA – JAN 12: A man watches as participants in the No Pants Subway Ride arrive on the Green Line platform at Park Street Station on January 12, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Staff photo by Angela Rowlings / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)



