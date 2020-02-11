Give your Valentine’s Day a whole cake from the milk bar

It’s pretty hard to mess up chocolate – even if it’s bad, it’s still good. But that doesn’t mean you should just take a heart-shaped box of chocolates for Valentine’s Day that are available from CVS (like cliché).

If you really want to impress your partner (which you should), go one step further and order him a whole cake in the Milk Bar V’Day shop.

In honor of Cupid’s big day, Milk Bar created a limited edition chocolate and raspberry jam cake topped with gummy raspberry candy and chocolate chips. Even chocolate-covered strawberries are pale compared to this beauty.

And if your S.O. You can really eat some chocolate, order The Chocolate Lover, which includes the cake mentioned above and the dozen milk chocolate B’Day truffle dozen. There are also milk bar symbols to choose from, e.g. B. the B’Day truffles and the birthday cake.

Regardless of your partner’s preference for sweets (or yours, which we don’t judge), we recommend ordering them now (as now) to receive them by / on V-Day.

Subscribe here for our daily newsletter with offers and products, The Goods,

Note: If you buy using the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small portion of the profit.