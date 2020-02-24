giveaway:-acquire-tickets-to-show-up-at-cix’s-1st-fan-meeting-“hello,-fix”-in-the-us!

CIX is embarking on their first admirer assembly tour “HELLO, FIX” in the United States!

In March, the group will go to fans in New York, Denver, Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles.

The ticket details are as follows:

NEW YORK, NY

March six, 2020 at eight p.m. (community time)

Melrose Ballroom

DENVER, CO

March eight, 2020 at eight p.m. (regional time)

Gothic Theatre

CHICAGO, IL

March 11, 2020 at 8 p.m. (neighborhood time)

Copernicus Center

HOUSTON, TX

March 13, 2020 at 8 p.m. (nearby time)

White Oak New music Corridor

LOS ANGELES, CA

March 15, 2020 at 8 p.m. (local time)

The Mayan

