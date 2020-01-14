Giveaway: Win tickets to see ITZY on their “ITZY? Itzy! “In the USA!

ITZY is soon arriving in the United States for its first “ITZY? Itzy! “

Starting with Los Angeles, the group of girls will also travel to Minneapolis, Houston, Washington D.C. and New York.

The ticket details are as follows:

LOS ANGELES, CA

January 17, 2020 at 8 p.m. local time

The Novo

MINNEAPOLIS, MN

January 19, 2020 at 8 p.m. local time

State Theater

HOUSTON, TX

January 22, 2020 at 8 p.m. local time

Revention Music Center

WASHINGTON DC.

January 24, 2020 at 8 p.m. local time

Warner Theater

NEW YORK, NY

January 26, 2020 at 8 p.m. local time

Kings Theater

Special thanks to SubKulture Entertainment for making this gift possible!

