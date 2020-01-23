Given FICO changes, is lending slowing?

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

Could the rising flood of debt slow down to a trickle?

If this is the case, US consumers will likely face more difficult times when the credit cone narrows.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday (January 23), Fair Isaac Corp., which creates and maintains FICO scores, is changing the calculation method for some people. The net effect will be that many Americans may find it more difficult to qualify for credit in an age when debt and personal lending have skyrocketed.

In terms of the changes themselves, those with “high” FICO values ​​above 680 who bear their debt and make timely payments will receive higher values. Conversely, consumers with FICO values ​​below 600 and missing payments will receive lower values ​​than before.

In addition, according to the news agency, Fair Isaac will “mark” borrowers who sign up for personal loans.

“The changes will lead to a widening gap between consumers that is classified as good and bad credit risk,” the journal said.

The changes appear to indicate more conservative creditworthiness and greater focus on the risk associated with debt. The FICO changes also come after credit models have started taking additional data (such as bank account balances) into account and removing some traditional valuation dampers such as civil judgments from reports. These changes tended to result in higher scores – and the higher the FICO score in general, the easier it is to get a loan.

“There are some lenders who see issues related to consumer performance or uncertainty about how long this (recovery) will take,” said David Shellenberger, vice president of scores and predictive analytics at FICO, in the report. “We definitely find higher risk bags.”

Lenders may or may not accept the new FICO results and choose a competitor like VantageScore. But FICO has traditionally been used as a key factor in lenders’ decisions.

The newer versions of FICO, including FICO 10 T, will put more emphasis on missed payments, which in turn will result in lower scores. Consumers with a high “utilization rate”, measured by borrowing divided by credit limits, will also receive lower ratings.

“For the first time, FICO will put more emphasis on personal loans, which disadvantages some borrowers. For example, consumers who convert credit card debt into a personal loan but continue to use credit card balances are likely to see a greater decline in their creditworthiness, ”the news agency said.

At the end of last year, Experian reported that personal loan balances in the second quarter of 2019 were more than $ 300 billion, an increase of 11 percent. Credit card debt was more than $ 1.3 trillion per Federal Reserve Bank of New York data, higher than that seen in the U.S. financial crisis more than a decade ago. The average interest rate on cards calculated by WalletHub is more than 19 percent.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

With a view to reducing costs to improve cash flow, 85 percent of US companies plan to make real-time payments within three years. However, some companies believe that there are technical obstacles in the way. By doing January 2020 Make real-time payments a reality studyPYMNTS interviewed more than 500 financial managers to investigate what is required to put RTP’s interests into practice. We have learned the following: