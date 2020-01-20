Given RM 300 billion, tax experts Putrajaya warn against soon reviving the shadow economy in Malaysia

Beams of light pour through open windows in a wet wholesale market in Chow Kit as people perform their morning routine in Kuala Lumpur on February 28, 2018. – Photo by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, January 20 – The government must crack down on the shadow economy sooner than later, said two tax experts.

While the underground economy, with unregistered companies, illegal smuggling or counterfeiting of goods and money laundering, is estimated at RM 300 billion, Berita Harian says today that it can take other forms, such as freelance teachers who earn more money than teachers like The former is not monitored or registered with the Companies Commission and does not pay taxes.

The Malaysian daily quoted tax expert Veerinderjeet Singh and said the government must solve the shadow economy problem as soon as possible or face major obstacles.

“If it is not treated immediately, it will be more difficult to deal with in the long run. The government must take care of it as soon as possible, ”Veerinderjeet was quoted as saying.

He acknowledged that other countries are facing the same problem and cannot be fully resolved, but said that the shadow economy problem in Malaysia can still be resolved, provided there is extensive cooperation.

He explained that there are several ways to tackle the shadow economy, particularly when the government is using modern technologies such as big data, analytics, the Internet of Things, greater enforcement and public awareness of the importance of taxation.

He also urged the government to be transparent about how it spends taxpayers’ money while creating more channels to make it easier for taxpayers to pay their taxes.

“There have to be more channels for filing tax returns, and it has to be easy to use, easy to use, and not stressful. Another solution is that there must be a cashless transaction system that the government can use to have a copy of the transaction records, ”he was quoted as saying.

Veerinderjeet estimated that the global shadow economy accounts for around 30 percent of global gross domestic product (GDP), and the shadow economy in Malaysia is around 21 percent.

On January 13, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said Malaysia’s shadow economy was above average for a developing country.

Lee Heng Guie, executive director of the Socio-Economy Research Center, pointed out that the shadow economy would cause losses to the country, Berita Harian reported in the same article.

“All parties must work hard to combat the shadow economy. We currently make up 21 percent of our GDP, which is above the normal 12 percent average, ”Lee was quoted as saying.

He praised the introduction of the tax identification number for 18 year olds and above who deserve a good move to uncover and contain the underground economy.